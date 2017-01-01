Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Il Rogito 2015, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Rogito 2015

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, blueberry, rose, plum and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Roasted white meat, Legume soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        Issue 25, December 2004       --    
2003        Issue 35, November 2005       --    
2005        November 2007       
2006        March 2010       
2008        January 2011       --    
2009        December 2011       --    
2010        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2014       --    
2014        November 2016       --    
2015        November 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


