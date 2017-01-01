Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, pear, honey, grapefruit, yeast, hawthorn and praline.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 38 months.


