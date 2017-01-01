|
Franciacorta Brut Millesimato 2011
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Nero (30%)
| Sparkling Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, pear, honey, grapefruit, yeast, hawthorn and praline.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 38 months.
Alcohol: 12%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| November 2015
| --
|2011
|
| November 2017
| --