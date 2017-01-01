Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Franciacorta Rosé Extra Brut Millesimato 2010, La Montina (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero (85%), Chardonnay (15%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, apple, yeast, blueberry, cyclamen and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.

Alcohol: 12%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2009        November 2015       --    
2010        November 2017       --    

Other La Montina's wines 


