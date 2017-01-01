Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, apple, yeast, blueberry, cyclamen and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.


