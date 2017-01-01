|
Franciacorta Pas Dosé Riserva Baiana 2008
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (55%), Pinot Nero (45%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn, praline, orange, croissant, yeast, raspberry, butter and honey.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and praline.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 70 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta, Stewed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| November 2015
| --
|2008
|
| November 2017
| --