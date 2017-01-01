Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn, praline, orange, croissant, yeast, raspberry, butter and honey. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn, praline, orange, croissant, yeast, raspberry, butter and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and praline. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and praline.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 70 months. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 70 months.

