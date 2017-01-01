Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Il Protesto 2016, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Protesto 2016

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry and plum.

Pleasing effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, good body, properly tannic.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

Refermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 11%

Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Pasta with meat and legumes

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        November 2016       --    
2016        November 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Wine List



