Il Protesto 2016
(Basilicata)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry and plum.
Pleasing effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, good body, properly tannic.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
Refermented in closed tank.
Alcohol: 11%
Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Pasta with meat and legumes
Suggested glass
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
November 2017
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2015
|
| November 2016
| --
2016
|
November 2017
| --