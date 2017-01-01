Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry and plum.

Pleasing effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, good body, properly tannic.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

Refermented in closed tank.


