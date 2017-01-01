Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, mace, tobacco and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, mace, tobacco and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

