|
Aglianico del Vulture La Firma 2012
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, raspberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 8, May 2003
| --
|2002
|
| Issue 25, December 2004
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 35, November 2005
| --
|2004
|
| December 2007
| --
|2005
|
| November 2008
|
|2006
|
| March 2010
| --
|2007
|
| January 2011
| --
|2008
|
| December 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2010
|
| April 2014
| --
|2011
|
| November 2016
| --
|2012
|
| November 2017
| --