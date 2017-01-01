Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of almond followed by honey. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of almond followed by honey.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of almond and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of almond and honey.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

