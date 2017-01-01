Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Marsala Vergine Baglio Baiata, Alagna (Italy)

Alagna (Italy)

Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto
Fortified Wine Score:

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, hazelnut and dried fig followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, vanilla, leather, licorice, honey and nail polish.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, hazelnut and honey.

At least 5 years in cask.

Alcohol: 19%

Aperitifs, Hard and piquant cheese

14 °C
(57 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        Issue 31, June 2005       --    
N.V.        February 2010       --    
N.V.        November 2017       --    

Other Alagna's wines 


