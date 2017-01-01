Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, hazelnut and dried fig followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, vanilla, leather, licorice, honey and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, hazelnut and dried fig followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, vanilla, leather, licorice, honey and nail polish.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, hazelnut and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, hazelnut and honey.

At least 5 years in cask. At least 5 years in cask.

