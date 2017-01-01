Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, white rose and passion fruit followed by aromas of lychee, candied fruits, mango, apricot, date, quince, sage, almond, citrus fruit peel, honey, lavender and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, passion fruit and mango.

Made from dried grapes. Aged for 24 months in cask.


