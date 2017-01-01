Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Alto Adige Moscato Giallo Passito Serenade 2013, Kellerei Kaltern - Caldaro (Italy)

Alto Adige Moscato Giallo Passito Serenade 2013

Kellerei Kaltern - Caldaro (Italy)

Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
Moscato Giallo
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, white rose and passion fruit followed by aromas of lychee, candied fruits, mango, apricot, date, quince, sage, almond, citrus fruit peel, honey, lavender and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, passion fruit and mango.

Made from dried grapes. Aged for 24 months in cask.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Confectionery, Dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

November 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Kellerei Kaltern - Caldaro's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.