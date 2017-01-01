Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Barolo 2013, Sordo Giovanni (Italy)

Barolo 2013

Sordo Giovanni (Italy)

Barolo (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Barolo (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 24 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Braised meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

November 2017


