|
Montefalco Rosso 2014
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| February 2014
| --
|2013
|
| April 2016
| --
|2014
|
| November 2017
| --