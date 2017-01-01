Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, cinnamon, graphite, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, cinnamon, graphite, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

24 months in cask, 6 months in steel tanks. 24 months in cask, 6 months in steel tanks.

