|
Leone Rosso 2015
(Tuscany)
|
Merlot (30%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Malbec (30%), Ancellotta (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, hay and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
3 months in cement tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2017