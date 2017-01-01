|
Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso 2014
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina, Corvinone (70%), Rondinella (30%)
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|2007
| June 2010
|2010
| February 2013
|2014
| December 2017
