Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2014
Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (65%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%), Cabernet Sauvignon (5%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, black currant, vanilla, chocolate, mace, tobacco and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
15 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| February 2014
| --
|2012
|
| April 2016
| --
|2014
|
| December 2017
| --