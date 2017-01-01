Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2014, Fattoria Colleallodole - Milziade Antano (Italy)

Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2014

Fattoria Colleallodole - Milziade Antano (Italy)

Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (65%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%), Cabernet Sauvignon (5%)
Red Wine

Montefalco (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, black currant, vanilla, chocolate, mace, tobacco and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

15 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2017


