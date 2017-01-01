Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of fig jam, raisin and caramel followed by aromas of honey, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, vanilla, dried apricot, leather, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of fig jam, raisin and honey.

60 months in barrique and caratelli.


