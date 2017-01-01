Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Vinsanto del Chianti Red Label 2011, Castello Sonnino (Italy)

Castello Sonnino (Italy)

Vin Santo del Chianti (Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano (80%), Malvasia Bianca (20%)
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of fig jam, raisin and caramel followed by aromas of honey, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, vanilla, dried apricot, leather, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of fig jam, raisin and honey.

60 months in barrique and caratelli.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Confectionery, Hard and piquant cheese, Dried fruit tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

December 2017


Other Castello Sonnino's wines 


