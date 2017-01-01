Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, pink pepper, vanilla, walnut husk, mace, chocolate and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, pink pepper, vanilla, walnut husk, mace, chocolate and nail polish.

Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet and tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

