Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Franciacorta Brut, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Brut

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Bianco (30%), Pinot Nero (10%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, acacia, pear, yeast and citrus fruits.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        January 2007       --    
N.V.        January 2010       --    
N.V.        December 2010       --    
N.V.        October 2003       --    
N.V.        December 2013       --    
N.V.        December 2014       --    
N.V.        December 2017       --    

Other Ricci Curbastro's wines 


