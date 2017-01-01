|
Franciacorta Brut
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Bianco (30%), Pinot Nero (10%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, acacia, pear, yeast and citrus fruits.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| January 2007
| --
|N.V.
|
| January 2010
| --
|N.V.
|
| December 2010
| --
|N.V.
|
| October 2003
| --
|N.V.
|
| December 2013
| --
|N.V.
|
| December 2014
| --
|N.V.
|
| December 2017
| --