Franciacorta Demi Sec
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Bianco (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of bread crust, pear, plum, yeast and citrus fruits.
Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 20 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Semifreddo, Cream and fruit desserts
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| January 2010
| --
|N.V.
| March 2011
| --
|N.V.
| December 2017
| --