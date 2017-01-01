Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Franciacorta Demi Sec, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Demi Sec

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Bianco (40%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of bread crust, pear, plum, yeast and citrus fruits.

Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 20 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Semifreddo, Cream and fruit desserts

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        January 2010       --    
N.V.        March 2011       --    
N.V.        December 2017       --    

