Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of bread crust, pear, plum, yeast and citrus fruits.

Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 20 months.


