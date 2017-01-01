|
Franciacorta Extra Brut 2013
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay (50%), Pinot Nero (50%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of grapefruit, bread crust, praline, tangerine, acacia, hawthorn, butter, yeast, almond and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and plum.
Referments in bottle on its lees for 42 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta, Fried fish, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1999
|
| Issue 13, November 2003
| --
|2002
|
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2003
|
| December 2010
| --
|2005
|
| January 2010
| --
|2006
|
| December 2010
| --
|2008
|
| December 2013
| --
|2010
|
| December 2014
| --
|2013
|
| December 2017
| --