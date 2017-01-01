Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of grapefruit, bread crust, praline, tangerine, acacia, hawthorn, butter, yeast, almond and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and plum.

Referments in bottle on its lees for 42 months.


