Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Franciacorta Extra Brut 2013, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Extra Brut 2013

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (50%), Pinot Nero (50%)
Sparkling Wine

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of grapefruit, bread crust, praline, tangerine, acacia, hawthorn, butter, yeast, almond and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and plum.

Referments in bottle on its lees for 42 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta, Fried fish, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
1999        Issue 13, November 2003       --    
2002        Issue 49, February 2007       --    
2003        December 2010       --    
2005        January 2010       --    
2006        December 2010       --    
2008        December 2013       --    
2010        December 2014       --    
2013        December 2017       --    

