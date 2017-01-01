Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2013, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2013

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, pineapple, butter, pear, citrus fruits, yeast, plum, praline, hawthorn and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 40 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        January 2007       --    
N.V.        January 2010       --    
2004        December 2010       --    
2006        December 2010       --    
2008        December 2013       --    
2010        December 2014       --    
2013        December 2017       --    

Other Ricci Curbastro's wines 


Wine List



