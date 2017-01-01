Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, pineapple, butter, pear, citrus fruits, yeast, plum, praline, hawthorn and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 40 months.


