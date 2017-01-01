|
Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2013
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, pineapple, butter, pear, citrus fruits, yeast, plum, praline, hawthorn and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 40 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| January 2007
| --
|N.V.
|
| January 2010
| --
|2004
|
| December 2010
| --
|2006
|
| December 2010
| --
|2008
|
| December 2013
| --
|2010
|
| December 2014
| --
|2013
|
| December 2017
| --