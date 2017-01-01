Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, mace, cocoa, licorice and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, mace, cocoa, licorice and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

14 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 14 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

