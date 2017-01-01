Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Curtefranca Rosso Vigna Santella del Gröm 2013, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Curtefranca o Terre di Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Cabernet Franc (30%), Carmenère (12%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Merlot (28%), Barbera (10%)
Red Wine

Curtefranca o Terre di Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, raspberry, strawberry, vanilla, cyclamen, chocolate and pink pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and raspberry.

18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Stuffed pasta

18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        December 2010       --    
2008        December 2013       --    
2009        December 2014       --    
2013        December 2017       --    

Other Ricci Curbastro's wines 


