Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, raspberry, strawberry, vanilla, cyclamen, chocolate and pink pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and raspberry.

18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


