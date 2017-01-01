|
Curtefranca Rosso Vigna Santella del Gröm 2013
Curtefranca o Terre di Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Cabernet Franc (30%), Carmenère (12%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%), Merlot (28%), Barbera (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, plum, raspberry, strawberry, vanilla, cyclamen, chocolate and pink pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and raspberry.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Stuffed pasta
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| December 2010
| --
|2008
|
| December 2013
| --
|2009
|
| December 2014
| --
|2013
|
| December 2017
| --