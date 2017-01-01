Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of apricot, kiwi, plum, citrus fruits, pineapple and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and kiwi.

Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)


