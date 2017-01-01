|
Sebino Bianco Zero Trattamenti 2016
(Lombardy)
|
Bronner, Helios, Johanniter, Solaris
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of apricot, kiwi, plum, citrus fruits, pineapple and hawthorn.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and kiwi.
Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2017