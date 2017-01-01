Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Sebino Bianco Zero Trattamenti 2016, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Sebino Bianco Zero Trattamenti 2016

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

(Lombardy)
Bronner, Helios, Johanniter, Solaris
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of apricot, kiwi, plum, citrus fruits, pineapple and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and kiwi.

Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)

Alcohol: 11.5%

Risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

December 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Ricci Curbastro's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.