|
Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay Cuvée Bois 2015
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and apple followed by aromas of citron, butter, pear, hazelnut, plum, vanilla, grapefruit, citrus fruit peel, praline, hawthorn and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and citron.
Fermented in cask, 10 months of aging in cask, 12 months of aging in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| October 2011
| --
|2013
|
| December 2015
| --
|2015
|
| December 2017
| --