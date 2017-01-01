Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and apple followed by aromas of citron, butter, pear, hazelnut, plum, vanilla, grapefruit, citrus fruit peel, praline, hawthorn and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and citron.

Fermented in cask, 10 months of aging in cask, 12 months of aging in bottle.


