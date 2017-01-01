Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of melon, grapefruit, praline, hawthorn, croissant, butter, tangerine, honey, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of melon, grapefruit, praline, hawthorn, croissant, butter, tangerine, honey, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Part of the base wine ferments in cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 60 months. Part of the base wine ferments in cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 60 months.

