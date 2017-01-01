Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Gualberto 2008, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Gualberto 2008

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero (65%), Chardonnay (35%)
Sparkling Wine

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of melon, grapefruit, praline, hawthorn, croissant, butter, tangerine, honey, almond, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Part of the base wine ferments in cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 60 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2017


