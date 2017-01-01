Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, cinnamon, cocoa, vanilla, tobacco, licorice, leather, graphite and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 48 months in cask, 5 years in bottle.


