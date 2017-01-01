|
Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2012
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina, Corvinone (70%), Rondinella (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1998
|
| May 2003
| --
|2005
|
| June 2010
|
|2007
|
| February 2013
| --
|2012
|
| December 2017
| --