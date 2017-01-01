Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum and geranium. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum and geranium.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

A small part of Sangiovese ages in barrique. A small part of Sangiovese ages in barrique.

