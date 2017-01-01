|
Barbera del Monferrato La Monella 2016
Barbera del Monferrato (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, strawberry and blueberry.
Attack of pleasing effervescence, proper astringency and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
Produced in closed tank. 4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with mushrooms, Cold cuts, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| May 2016
| --
|2016
|
| January 2018
| --