Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, strawberry and blueberry. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, strawberry and blueberry.

Attack of pleasing effervescence, proper astringency and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Attack of pleasing effervescence, proper astringency and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

Produced in closed tank. 4 months in steel tanks. Produced in closed tank. 4 months in steel tanks.

