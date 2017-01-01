Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Barbera del Monferrato La Monella 2016, Braida (Italy)

Barbera del Monferrato La Monella 2016

Braida (Italy)

Barbera del Monferrato (Piedmont)
Barbera
Red Wine

Barbera del Monferrato (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, strawberry and blueberry.

Attack of pleasing effervescence, proper astringency and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

Produced in closed tank. 4 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with mushrooms, Cold cuts, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

January 2018


