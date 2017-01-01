|
Stilnovo 2016
(Tuscany)
Sangiovese, Other Grapes
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry and geranium.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
A small part aged in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2018