Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, cyclamen and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

A part of this wine ages in barrique.


