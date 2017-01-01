|
Barbera d'Asti L'Altra 2016
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, cyclamen and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
A part of this wine ages in barrique.
Alcohol: 13%
Cold cuts, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|January 2018