Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Barbera d'Asti L'Altra 2016, Castello Banfi (Italy)

Barbera d'Asti L'Altra 2016

Castello Banfi (Italy)

Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, cyclamen and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

A part of this wine ages in barrique.

Alcohol: 13%

Cold cuts, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

January 2018


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Castello Banfi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in January?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.