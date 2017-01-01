Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

