|
Sant'Antimo Rosso Nearco 2014
Sant'Antimo (Tuscany)
|
Merlot (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Syrah (15%), Petit Verdot (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, chocolate, black pepper, mace, tobacco, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
12 months in barrique and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2018
|
|2003
|
| March 2008
| --
|2014
|
| January 2018
| --