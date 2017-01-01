Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blackberry, raspberry, vanilla, cinnamon and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in cask and barrique, 4 months in bottle.


