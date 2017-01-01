|
Monferrato Rosso Il Bacialè 2015
Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Barbera (60%), Pinot Nero (20%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blackberry, raspberry, vanilla, cinnamon and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in cask and barrique, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 28, March 2005
| --
|2014
|
| May 2016
| --
|2015
|
| January 2018
| --