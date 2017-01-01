Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, blueberry, pomegranate, cyclamen, pink pepper, mace and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Part of this wine ages for 12 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.


