Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Rosso di Montalcino Banditella 2014, Col d'Orcia (Italy)

Col d'Orcia (Italy)

Rosso di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, graphite, cinnamon and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

More than one year in cask and barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2018


