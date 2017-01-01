Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, graphite, cinnamon and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, graphite, cinnamon and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

More than one year in cask and barrique. More than one year in cask and barrique.

