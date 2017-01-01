Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, pomegranate, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

18 months in cement tanks and cask, 6 months in bottle.


