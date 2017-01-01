|
Barbera d'Asti Montebruna 2015
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, geranium, pomegranate, cyclamen, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stuffed pasta, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| February 2005
| --
|2014
|
| May 2016
| --
|2015
|
| January 2018
| --