Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, geranium, chocolate, vanilla, tobacco, pink pepper, rosemary, cinnamon and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


