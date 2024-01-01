|
Collio Pinot Grigio Jesera 2022
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant copper yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and tangerine followed by aromas of jasmine, hawthorn, melon, pineapple, pear, peach, pink grapefruit, ginger and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and tangerine.
A small part of this wine ages in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Vegetable puddings, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|July 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2014
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2024
| --