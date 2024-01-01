Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, leather, mace, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

18 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


