Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, carob, red orange, cinnamon, tobacco, licorice, mace, leather, graphite, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

At least 2 years in cask, at least 2 years in bottle.


