|
Grottino di Roccaviva Rosato Donnalucana 2022
Grottino di Roccanova (Basilicata)
|
Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malvasia Nera di Basilicata, Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry and blackberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and plum.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|August 2024