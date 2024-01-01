Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blueberry and blackberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and plum.

6 months in steel tanks.


