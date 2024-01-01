Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pineapple, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apple, peach, kiwi, tangerine and plum.

Effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pineapple, pear and apple.

Produced with the Charmat method.


