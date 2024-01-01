Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of kiwi, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, green apple, peach, pineapple, medlar and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of kiwi, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, green apple, peach, pineapple, medlar and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of kiwi, pear and green apple. Persistent finish with flavors of kiwi, pear and green apple.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

