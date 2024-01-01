|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Fagher
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of kiwi, pear and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, green apple, peach, pineapple, medlar and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of kiwi, pear and green apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Fish, crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|August 2024