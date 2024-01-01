|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Brut Rive di Santo Stefano Gerardo 2022
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, kiwi and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apple, pineapple, peach, tangerine and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, kiwi and apple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|August 2024