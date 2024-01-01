Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, kiwi and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apple, pineapple, peach, tangerine and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, kiwi and apple.

Produced with the Charmat method.


