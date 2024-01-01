|
Grottino di Roccaviva Rosso Nettare dell'Enotria 2021
Grottino di Roccanova (Basilicata)
|
Sangiovese, Cabnernet Sauvignon, Malvasia Nera di Basilicata, Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, geranium, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.
At least 11 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2024