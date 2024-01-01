Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, geranium, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.

At least 11 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


