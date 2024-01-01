Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, pear, papaya and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and apricot.

6 months in steel tanks.


