  Grottino di Roccaviva Bianco Ursolei 2022, Cantine De Biase (Italy)

Grottino di Roccaviva Bianco Ursolei 2022

Cantine De Biase (Italy)

Grottino di Roccanova (Basilicata)
Malvasia Bianca di Basilicata, Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Grottino di Roccanova (Basilicata)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and apricot followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, pear, papaya and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and apricot.

6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Legume soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

August 2024


